This home costs just one euro - but no one wants it

A house in the Italian village of Patricia has been listed for just one euro, but is still struggling to find a new owner.

The property is part of a scheme to renovate abandoned homes in the 3,000-person village, some of which have been vacant since the early 1900s.

According to mayor Lucio Fiordaliso, despite the worthlessness of the derelict properties, selling the homes requires permission from current owners.

Finding the heirs can be like "searching for a needle in a haystack."

There are nearly 40 vacant residencies selling for one euro in Patricia, but only two have been sold.