Rat gondola leads Venice Carnival parade down Grand Canal

A rat gondola led dozens of boats with crews dressed in elaborate costumes rowing along the Grand Canal for Venice’s Carnival on Sunday, 28 January.

Thousands of spectators gathered as they witnessed the “Pantegana” (rat in Venetian slang), led the annual parade.

Colourful clouds of confetti and balloons marked the official opening of the carnival in the lagoon city.

Festivities will continue until 13 February.

This year’s carnival is called “To the East, the amazing journey of Marco Polo”, paying homage to the Venetian merchant and traveller for his death’s 700th anniversary.