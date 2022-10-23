Jack Black serenades young fan with favourite School of Rock song

Jack Black has been filmed meeting a young fan, before serenading him with his favourite song from School of Rock.

The 53-year-old actor was at a hospice care event in California, where he met 15-year-old Abraham, who is receiving palliative care.

The teen tells Black, who plays teacher, Mr Schneebly, how his favourite song from the 2003 film is “In the End of Time,” before being surprised with his very own rendition.

