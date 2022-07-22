‘Clark Kent’ look-alike sits behind witnesses at January 6 hearing

An unidentified Superman look-alike stole the show at the January 6 hearings on Thursday, leading to the hashtag “Clark Kent” trending on Twitter.

The man in question - who bears resemblance to the DC superhero’s alter-ego - was seated behind witnesses Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews.

His appearance caused such a social media storm, in fact, that people were desperately trying to find out his true identity.

While that is yet to be confirmed, New York Post writer Yashar Ali teased he isn’t “single”.

“That’s all I will say and that’s all you need to know,” he tweeted.

