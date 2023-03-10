A wild boar was filmed running down a ski slope and charging into a group of snowboarders, before biting and headbutting them.

Raymond Tan, 38, captured the shocking moment at the Ikenotaira Ski Resort in Myoko, Japan.

In the video, the boar can be seen rushing down the mountain and attacking the group of youngsters, damaging their gear.

One uses his snowboard - while still attached to it - as a shield to repel several headbutts from the animal before it charges towards its next target.

