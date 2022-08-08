Jennette McCurdy has said that Nickelodeon offered her money in exchange for her silence on her experiences during the filming of Sam & Cat.

In her recently released memoire, I’m Glad My Mom Died, the filmmaker details that she was photographed in a bikini at a wardrobe fitting, and “encouraged to drink" while working with Nickelodeon.

The 30-year-old claimed the channel offered her $300,000 to keep her stories private, and that she declined the money.

