Jeremy Renner says he was ‘kicked out’ of hospital after snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner has said that he was “kicked out” of the first intensive care unit (ICU) he was in after his horrific snowplough accident in January 2023.

The Marvel star described to Jimmy Kimmel how he reacted when he was admitted to the first hospital, calling the ICU “creepy.”

“They put you on so many drugs... The lights [were flickering], everyone was moaning like they’re dying, [it was] like a haunted house,” Renner said.

The actor says he suffered more than 30 broken bones and wrote a goodbye note to his family after the incident.

