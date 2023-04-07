Jeremy Renner's mother became overwhelmed with emotion as she recalled the moment she found out about his accident.

The Marvel actor suffered dozens of broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver when he was run over by his snowplough.

Valerie Cearley broke down in tears when Diane Sawyer asked her about the traumatic incident during their interview.

"He was intubated. He was out. His breathing was horrible," she told Sawyer as she told her the story of that New Year's Day.

