Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:23
Jeremy Renner’s mother breaks down in tears recalling moment she heard of son’s accident
Jeremy Renner's mother became overwhelmed with emotion as she recalled the moment she found out about his accident.
The Marvel actor suffered dozens of broken bones, a collapsed lung, and a pierced liver when he was run over by his snowplough.
Valerie Cearley broke down in tears when Diane Sawyer asked her about the traumatic incident during their interview.
"He was intubated. He was out. His breathing was horrible," she told Sawyer as she told her the story of that New Year's Day.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
00:41
Daniels: Trump doesn’t deserve jail for alleged crimes involving me
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
40:32
Тіло в лісі | Independent TV Оригінальний документальний фільм
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
05:22
Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing?
06:57
Can Mercedes challenge Red Bull in new F1 season?
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
12:21
Watch US multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird’s Music Box session
09:13
Irish rock band Touts launch new series of Music Box sessions
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
01:43
Watch: Simon Calder’s advice for travelling over Easter
00:14
Moment man drives stolen Range Rover along train tracks to flee police
00:33
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after East London fire
01:06
Wiegman praises England resilience after beating Brazil in shootout
00:51
England’s Lionesses lift trophy after winning inaugural Finalissima
01:00
Kane criticism after Doucoure clash ‘strange’, Spurs interim boss says
01:15
Frank Lampard excited to return to Chelsea: ‘This is my club’
00:43
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
01:02
Football field ripped apart after tornado devastates Arkansas
00:58
At least four dead and dozens injured after tornadoes hit midwest
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
00:38
Michael J. Fox speaks about Parkinson’s battle in documentary trailer
00:48
New exhibition celebrates anniversary of David Bowie’s Aladdin Sane
00:35
Deborah James’ husband recalls campaigner’s poignant words
00:35
The Mandalorian: Lizzo and Jack Black make surprise appearance
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09