Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall to divorce after six years of marriage

Rupert Murdoch is reportedly getting divorced from actress and model Jerry Hall, The New York Times reports.

The couple married in 2016 in London, after dating for less than a year. At the time, Mr Murdoch said on Twitter he was the “luckiest and happiest man in the world”.

Mr Murdoch, 91, who is worth a reported $17.7bn, has been married three previous times, to entrepreneur Wendi Deng, journalist Anna Murdoch Mann and Australian model Patricia Booker.

