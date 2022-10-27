Jerry Lee Lewis representatives dismiss false report that singer died

Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, contrary to media reports, one of his representatives has said.

On 26 October, US publication TMZ claimed that the 87-year-old had died that day at home in Memphis.

The outlet later issued an update, saying: “Earlier today we were told by someone claiming to be Lewis’ rep that he had passed. That turned out not to be the case.”

“He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a b******* anonymous tip,” a representative for the “Great Balls of Fire” singer said.

