*Trigger warning: sexual assault and domestic abuse*

This week on Millennial Love, we were thrilled to chat with Jodi Picoult, bestselling author behind My Sister’s Keeper, Nineteen Minutes, and her new collaborative novel Mad Honey.

We discuss the questions the book raises around gender identity, how anti-trans feminists undermine the struggles faced by the transgender community, and how cisgender people can bridge this gap in understanding with compassion and empathy for their trans cousins.