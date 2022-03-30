Fitness guru Joe Wicks said he was “blown away” after collecting an MBE at Windsor Castle, accompanied by his brother and “right-hand man” Nikki.

Wicks, 36, known as the Body Coach for his free livestream workouts, said it was a “surreal moment” to be handed the award by the Princess Royal at a ceremony on Wednesday.

He said the medal belonged equally to him and his brother Nikki Wicks, who helped him build his online fitness empire behind the scenes by communicating with him through an earpiece during workouts.

