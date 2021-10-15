A little boy dances in his mum’s dress to Stevie Nick’s Edge of Seventeen during a new John Lewis home insurance advert.

The advert shows the boy dancing around the house as he smears paint, breaks lamps and throws glitter into the air with his mum allowing him to destroy their family home.

Many took to social media to complain that a child destroying the home would not be covered by home insurance.

John Lewis released a statement saying: “He is not damaging his home and is unaware of the unintentional consequences of his actions.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here