Julia Fox gives ‘relatable’ tour of one-bedroom New York apartment

Julia Fox has gone viral on TikTok after she shared a “relatable” video tour of her humble one-bedroom apartment.

The Uncut Gems actor was expecting to get “roasted” but wanted to show her New York flat for the sake of “transparency.”

She revealed that she turned her living room into a bedroom so she could make space for a playroom for her child, Valentino.

The 32-year-old also shares in her clip how she has a “little mouse problem” but isn’t planning on evicting her furry flatmate.

