A mother who works for Just Eat, UberEats and Deliveroo has revealed she made £330 doing 77 drop-offs in the space of 24 hours.

Atlanta Martin, 22, quit her job as a flight dispatcher last year after working out she could make £1,000-a-week by doing 11-hour days as a delivery driver.

Joined by her boyfriend, Benjamin Hasker, the couple decided to set themselves a challenge of delivering for 24 hours straight.

Starting at 7am on Tuesday last week, the pair set off across Worthing, Sussex and finished their impressive effort 24 hours later.

