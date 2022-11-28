Kanye West shares his theory as to why celebrities haven’t been defending him

Kanye West has voiced a rather bizarre conspiracy theory that he says explains why celebrities have not come to his defence.

The rapper, also known as Ye, told ET Canada that his fellow A-listers haven’t spoken out and taken his side amid recent controversies because they’re being “controlled.”

“All celebrities are controlled ... don’t let them influence you in any way because they’re controlled by the people who really influence the world,” he said.

