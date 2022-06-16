Kate Middleton hosts roundtable with ministers on early years development

Kate Middleton hosted a round-table event on the importance of early childhood development at the Royal Institution in London on Thursday (16 June).

Representatives from the early years sector including the Sajid Javid, the health secretary, attended.

The Duchess of Cambridge told the group “addiction, self-harm and suicide” could be avoided in later life if children are taught to properly manage their emotions.

She also called for education on mental and physical health to be given equal weighting to tackle “today’s toughest social challenges”.

