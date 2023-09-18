Princess of Wales giggles as she tries on inflatable life jacket

The Princess of Wales burst into a fit of giggles as a lifejacket she tried on suddenly inflated during a visit to a Royal Navy air base in Somerset.

Kate, Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, laughed as she visited Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton on Monday (18 September).

During her time at one of the busiest military airfields in the UK, Kate spoke over the radio with the crew of a Wildcat helicopter in air traffic control as it came in to land.