Royal expert warns public to ignore theories on Princess of Wales’s health

A royal expert has warned the public to ignore online speculation about the Princess of Wales’s health as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Kate, 42, had a planned operation on 16 January and is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

The future queen’s health has been the subject of online speculation after the Prince of Wales pulled out of attending a memorial service for the late King Constantine of Greece due to a personal matter.

Jennie Bond told GB News: “ It is truly dangerous if we start reacting to whatever is written online.”

Kensington Palace said they would “only be providing updates when something was significant.”