The Princess of Wales invites people across the country to join her for a “special carol service” at Westminster Abbey.

The service, hosted by Princess Kate, will take place on Friday (8 December), but will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm.

In a preview for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, Kate said: “Join me this Christmas Eve for a special carol service, as we say a heartfelt thank-you to all those supporting the very youngest members of our society during those crucial early years.”