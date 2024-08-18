Katie Price shows off results of £10k facelift that prompted airport arrest

Katie Price has shown off the results of her latest facelift, after she skipped court to go to Turkey for the procedure, prompting her arrest.

The reality star was cuffed at Heathrow airport after failing to show at a bankrupcy hearing, and has since been told by a judge that she must return on 27 August - “No ifs, no buts, and no holidays”.

In a new clip posted to social media, Ms Price poses in bikini bottoms while enjoying a bowl of chicken nuggets, while displaying her noticeably lifted features.