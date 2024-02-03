Teachers win $1m Kentucky lottery after pooling money for 8 years

A group of educators at a Kentucky middle school won a $1m jackpot after pooling their money together for eight years.

Thirty staff members from Rector A Jones Middle School in Boone County school each received a $24,000 check in winnings after taxes.

They had been pooling their money to play the lottery for more than eight years and chose the same numbers every week since 2019.

“They are all family. We are a group,” one winner said as the group collected their money together.