A space researcher who was on board Virgin Galactic’s final commercial suborbital flight of the year has shared the sweet moment she was reunited with her daughter after touching back down on earth.

Kellie Gerardi conducted three experiments in fluid dynamics and biomedical research while on board the VSS Unity spaceplane, reaching a peak altitude of 87.2km.

Sharing footage from space and inside the craft, as well as the moment the plane touched back down on the runway around an hour later, Gerardi shared ran to share a hug with her little girl, who was beaming to see her.