Woman shares moment her boyfriend told her dad he's a kidney donation match

A woman has shared the heartwarming moment her father was told by her boyfriend that he is a kidney donation match.

In this short clip posted to TikTok by Jen Souther, her father can be seen reading a card informing him of the news, before breaking out into a massive smile.

The card, written by her boyfriend Brian, reads: "You’ve got to be kidneying me! We’re a match!”

Brian’s kind offer led to messages of praise pouring in online.

