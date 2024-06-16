Every key name that appears in King’s Birthday Honours List

The King’s Birthday Honours list has been revealed, and it includes Post Office hero, Alan Bates, artist, Tracey Emin, and Gordon Brown.

Mr Brown, who served as prime minister between 2007 and 2010, has been made a Companion of Honour, the highest award possible - also held by Sir David Attenborough.

Alan Bates, who previously rejected an OBE last year after Paul Vennells was given her CBE, has been awarded a Knighthood.

Others on the list included Imelda Staunton, Mark Cavendish, Simon Le Bon, and Rebecca Ferguson.

The Trooping the Colour parade will take place at Buckingham Palace today (15 June).