Resurfaced footage shows baby Prince Charles trying to phone mother Elizabeth

Resurfaced footage shows King Charles III as a youngster trying to phone his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The clip features in a new BBC documentary, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, about the life of the then-Prince of Wales.

Footage the BBC says was filmed between 1949 and 1951 shows His Majesty picking up a telephone as he attempts to talk to his mother, who was away on a royal tour.

