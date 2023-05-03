Fans of the royal family have started to camp along The Mall in central London ahead of King Charles III’s coronation.

The monarch will be crowned alongside his wife, Camilla, at the historic ceremony on Saturday 6 May.

Footage shared online shows a number of royal fans have already pitched up in Green Park, close to Buckingham Palace.

Tents and camera tripods can also be seen scattered along The Mall in anticipation of this weekend’s coronation.

