Coronation day: Royal fans cheer and applaud soldiers marching down Mall

Royal fans cheered and applauded soldiers marching down Mall early on Saturday morning (6 May) ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

Around 9,000 service personnel have been deployed for today's celebrations, in what is the military's largest ceremonial operation since Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953.

Seven thousand of these troops are performing ceremonial and supporting roles.

Today's ceremony comes after six months of planning followed by extensive rehearsals for the military event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.