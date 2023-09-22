King Charles and Queen Camilla sip wine and meet llama during Bordeaux vineyard trip

King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited a vineyard known for its sustainable approach to winemaking, as they wrapped up their visit to Bordeaux on Friday 22 September.

The royal couple were given an exclusive tour of the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte vineyard by owners Florence and Daniel Cathiard, where they were shown how the wine was created before getting to try a taste before they left.

Charles and Camilla also admired one of the llamas living on the estate, as it was beckoned over to them by Florence.

The vineyard is said to be completely organic and also produces solar energy. It also uses llamas to weed the fields.