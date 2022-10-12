King Charles jokes about barn dancing during special appearance on The Repair Shop

King Charles III will be a guest star in a special episode of The Repair Shop, airing later this month.

Filmed between autumn 2021 and March 2022, before he acceded to the throne, Charles chooses a piece of pottery made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee and an 18th Century clock to be restored by the BBC’s programme’s team of experts.

In a clip released ahead of airing, the former Prince of Wales jokes about barn dancing with Jay Blades.

“I’ve got a barn, you’ve got a barn, we can have a barn dance,” Charles says.

