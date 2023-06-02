Thousands of soldiers prepare for King’s birthday parade with final rehearsals

The first Trooping the Colour of King Charles III’s reign will take place later this month, and rehearsals are underway in London.

More than 1,500 soldiers and 300 horses from the Household Division paraded for inspection on Thursday 1 June ahead of the colourful spectacle.

Trooping the Colour marks the monarch’s official birthday and in 2023, for the first time in 70 years, it will be a celebration for a King.

Charles actually led the ceremony last year, standing in for his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who missed the parade through mobility issues.