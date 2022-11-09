King Charles impressed by early birthday card from 10-year-old mayor

King Charles III appeared to be rather impressed by Leed’s 10-year-old mayor after he presented the monarch with an early birthday card.

“Thank you - you’re very clever to know it’s my birthday,” the King said to Mason Hicks as he was gifted the card ahead of his 74th birthday.

Without missing a beat, the youngster replied that it’s “next Monday,” to which His Majesty replied: “I know! Just under a week.”

The King met with the city’s children’s mayor during his two-day tour of Yorkshire.

Mason Hicks was elected after a successful campaign highlighting children’s mental and physical health.

