Lilibet to celebrate first birthday in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday (4 June) as the couple continue their visit to the UK for the Queen's platinum jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a window at Buckingham Palace on Thursday and attended the national service of thanksgiving at St Paul's cathedral on Friday.

The Sussexes' visit to the UK is Lilibet's first since she was born in the United States a year ago.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.