Watch: Lily Collins introduces newborn daughter to grandfather Phil Collins’ music

Phil Collins’ daughter Lily Collins has introduced his newborn granddaughter to his music.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Monday, 17 February, the Emily in Paris actor, 35, sat with Tove on her lap while Genesis’ 1991 track "I Can’t Dance" played in the background.

Collins and her film director husband Charlie McDowell, 41, announced the birth of Tove via surrogate earlier this year.

They shared their “endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate”, along with a photo of their baby wrapped up in a soft blanket embroidered with her name on social media.