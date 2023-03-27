‘I’m not giving up’: Singer Linda Nolan shares update on cancer spread

Irish singer Linda Nolan shared that her cancer has spread to her brain in an emotional interview with Good Morning Britain.

"I’m not giving up. I’m positive. I’m going to lose my hair again for the fourth time," she said, sharing she only recently found out about the spread.

She said it was "obviously frightening because there isn’t much treatment for brain cancer except for chemotherapy."

The Irish singer rose to fame performing with her sisters as part of the Blackpool group, The Nolans.

