CCTV captures driveway clash between two lions and guard dog

CCTV has captured the moment family guard dogs took on two lions as they attempted to break into their home.

In the footage, the big cats are seen climbing over the iron gate outside the family’s home in Gujarat, India, when the dogs show no fear and begin yapping, warning them to stay away - despite being a quarter of their size.

The lions begin pawing at the gate refusing back down, before eventually scurrying back off into the trees when a human security patroller comes to see what the noise is being caused by.