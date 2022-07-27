Liz Truss speech is turned into a Simpsons meme on TikTok

Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss has become the subject of a meme on TikTok mocking one of her speeches.

This video, created by Southend Labour & Co-op councillor Matt Dent, features one of the foreign secretary's speeches being inserted into a scene from the Simpsons.

During the leadership contest, Ms Truss has vowed to crack down on the Chinese video-sharing platform.

"We should be limiting the amount of technology exports we do to authoritarian regimes," she said.

