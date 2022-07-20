The first trailer for Secret Headquarters gives us a glimpse at Loki actor Owen Wilson in his new superhero film.

Mr Wilson stars in the Paramount+ movie as The Guard, a superhero whose son Charlie discovers his antics when he stumbles across his secret headquarters underneath the house.

In the trailer, a father and son appear to live normal lives before the youngsters discover the underground lair - along with its gadgets.

Secret Headquarters, directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, is due to be released in the US and UK in August.

