Prince William boxes at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

The Prince of Wales showed off his boxing skills at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of a charity established by his Royal Foundation.

Prince William wore gloves as he was put through his paces hitting a bag and sparring at the former London 2012 venue to mark the 10-year milestone of Coach Core, a charity providing impactful sports coaching apprenticeships to young people.

The Princess of Wales joined in the activities by trying wheelchair bowls.

“Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity,” the prince said.

