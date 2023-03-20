Window cleaners dangle 443ft in the air to polish London Eye

Window cleaners have taken on the hair-raising job of getting the London Eye in tip-top shape ahead of the summer tourism rush.

Footage shows the scene as staff climbed the 443-foot iconic landmark to clean the 32 glass pods to ensure visitors enjoy the "full majesty" of the city's views.

Each of the capsules on the observation wheel, which first opened in 2000, weigh 11 tonnes.

The crew of cleaners can be seen wearing harnesses and protective gear while being hoisted atop the pods to clean the window panels.

