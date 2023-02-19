A glimpse backstage at Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week show

London Fashion Week is well underway with the city's best and brightest designers showing off their latest looks on the runway.

This video gives a glimpse backstage at Richard Quinn's garden-inspired show on Saturday, 18 February.

The London-born designer was honoured by Queen Elizabeth II in 2018 when he was presented with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Last season saw various cancellations due to the passing of Her Majesty the week prior.

Florence Pugh surprised crowds at Harris Reed's show, with Love Island host Maya Jama wowing crowds with her attire at David Koma's show.

