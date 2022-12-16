King Charles and Queen Consort visit Harrow community kitchen for afternoon tea

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, appeared in good spirits as they visited a community kitchen in Harrow, north London, on Thursday.

The royal couple wished volunteers a happy Christmas as they were told about new projects in the area.

“London Community Kitchen, founded in 2014, works with vulnerable communities across London and is supported by a network of dedicated volunteers,” a Tweet from Charles and Camilla’s official account read.

“This afternoon, Their Majesties joined staff and students preparing an afternoon tea created from 100 per cent surplus food.”

