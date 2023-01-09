Hundreds of Londoners strip down to pants on Underground for ‘No Trousers Tube Ride’

Londoners stripped down to their pants on the Underground for the 12th annual No Trousers Tube Ride on Sunday, 8 January.

Bare legs filed onto the Tube for the event as people took over the transport network half suited and booted for an event organised by the Stiff Upper Lip Society.

Participants were instructed to gather on the street in “normal winter clothes” before gathering in groups to walk to nearby stations where they then removed the bottom half of their attire.

