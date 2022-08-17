Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead poses outside a grandfather’s pastel pink Notting Hill house that has sustained damage from countless visits from people taking photos.

Peter Lee, 77, said that tiles outside his home have been damaged thanks to people gathering on his steps.

The ex-fashion designer added that people stay for “hours”, sometimes with several outfit changes.

Footage shows people, including Ms Felstead, posing outside Lee’s house.

“It’s going to cost thousands of pounds to replace the steps, and I can’t get the old fashioned tiles... it’s £2,500 to do ten steps.”

