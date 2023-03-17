Paris Hilton spotted at picket line with striking BBC workers

Paris Hilton was hailed as a “comrade” after being spotted at a picket line with striking workers protesting cuts planned cuts to local radio stations outside the BBC.

The US socialite smiled as a members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) offered her a flag as she left Broadcasting House in London on Thursday, 16 March, after her appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour to promote her memoir.

Susana Mendonca, an NUJ representative for BBC Radio London, told the Press Association that the moment was the “most surprising picketing experience ever”.

