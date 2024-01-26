Adele reveals why she avoided travelling on London Underground for nearly 20 years

Adele has admitted she has steered clear of the London Underground for nearly two decades after the 7/7 terror attacks.

The 35-year-old singer opened up about the lasting impact of the 2005 bombings, where 52 people were killed and more than 700 injured in attacks on the Tube and a bus.

“I haven't really been on the Tube in England, not since I've been famous. It is since we had a terror attack there. I have been scared because I get claustrophobic,” she told the audience during a recent “Weekends With Adele” show in Las Vegas.