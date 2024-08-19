Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:53
Lion cubs, penguins and camels take part in annual weigh-in at London Zoo
Zookeepers will be challenged to find creative ways of taking measurements at London Zoo, which houses 14,000 animals, as part of its annual weigh-in.
The zoo staff will need to gently tempt every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate - from Humboldt penguins to camels and lion cubs - by strategically placing food next to the scales to check their health and wellbeing.
Annual measurements are taken to ensure the zoo’s data is accurate and up to date, and the are added to the Zoological Information Management System (Zims), which is a database shared with keepers across the globe to help compare information on thousands of threatened species.
Among the animals being weighed for the first time are three endangered Asiatic lion cubs named Syanni, Mali and Shanti, who were born at London Zoo in March.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:18
Harris admits she considers Democrats ‘underdogs’ in 2024 election
02:18
Captain describes moment luxury yacht started to sink off Sicily coast
01:03
Zelensky criticises UK for ‘slowing down’ support
00:30
Iran could ‘declare itself nuclear weapons state by end of 2024’
01:02
Postecoglou insists player controversy won’t impact Leicester clash
00:50
Team GB gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson reveals world record dreams
00:34
Rag’n’Bone Man joked ‘balance of baby elephant’ halted Olympic dreams
00:23
Ed Sheeran attends first Ipswich Town game as investor
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:08
Meghan addresses crowd in Spanish during Colombia visit
00:32
Taylor Swift dancer falls during Wembley Stadium Eras Tour show
00:40
Bebe Rexha sobs on camera after being ‘threatened’ at airport
00:39
Ekin-Su: Going from one reality show to another has left me damaged
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32