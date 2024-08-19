Lion cubs, penguins and camels take part in annual weigh-in at London Zoo

Zookeepers will be challenged to find creative ways of taking measurements at London Zoo, which houses 14,000 animals, as part of its annual weigh-in.

The zoo staff will need to gently tempt every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate - from Humboldt penguins to camels and lion cubs - by strategically placing food next to the scales to check their health and wellbeing.

Annual measurements are taken to ensure the zoo’s data is accurate and up to date, and the are added to the Zoological Information Management System (Zims), which is a database shared with keepers across the globe to help compare information on thousands of threatened species.

Among the animals being weighed for the first time are three endangered Asiatic lion cubs named Syanni, Mali and Shanti, who were born at London Zoo in March.