Critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have first health check at London Zoo

London Zoo’s trio of critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs have had their visit from veterinarians, who were finally able to confirm the sexes of the stripy babies – two males and a female.

Dr Ellie Milnes gave each tiger a thorough nose-to-tail examination, checking their eyes, teeth, heart and overall physical health as well as weighing each cub.

All three were given a clean bill of health and their information was added to the zoo’s database.

The milestone appointment took place in the comfort of the cubs’ home, with mother Gaysha waiting outside in the paddock.

