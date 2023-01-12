Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Baby sloth clings to mother after being born at London Zoo

00:50

Mary-Kate Findon | 1673552870

Baby sloth clings to mother after being born at London Zoo

ZSL London Zoo is welcoming an adorable new arrival after a baby two-toed sloth was born on New Year’s Day.

This heartwarming footage shows the tiny sloth clinging onto its mother as she slowly moves through their enclosure.

The birth of the baby, named Nova, has thrilled zookeepers who say they “couldn’t have asked for a better start to the New Year/”

Sixteen-year-old Marilyn gave birth to little Nova, who came out with some “impressive claws” expected to grow to four inches.

It is expected that Nova will cling to its mother for another year or so.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:25

Prince William ignores reporter’s question about Prince Harry’s book

00:22

‘Disobedient’ dog discovered to only know Spanish commands

00:54

King Charles ‘impressed’ by hand-made plaque marking visit to Aberdeenshire Men’s Shed

00:33

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare on display beside How to Kill Your Family novel

Editor's Picks

03:38

Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions

01:03

Jeremy Corbyn refuses to tell Robert Peston if he will stand as independent MP at next election

01:44

Driver rescued from submerged car by helicopter after ignoring Arizona flood warnings

01:38

Brazil: Security forces regain control of National Congress after building stormed by Bolsonaro supporters

More Editor's Picks

02:31

Golden Globes 2023: Top moments

01:49

Watch: Top takeaways from Prince Harry's ITV interview

02:17

Trump phone-ins, near-fights and 15 votes: Key moments from a chaotic House Speaker election

02:12

Now Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker, what’s next?

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

03:38

Why did Just Stop Oil throw paint on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

News

00:25

Rail strike: RMT boss Mick Lynch says both parties are ‘working jointly towards a revised offer’

01:25

Joe Biden addresses classified documents found in his ‘locked garage’ by his Corvette

00:34

Furious Vladimir Putin berates deputy prime minister for ‘fooling around’

00:26

Railway line between Swindon and Bristol submerged by floodwater

More News

01:00

Blue’s Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault on female BA flight attendant

00:30

River Taff bursts banks amid torrential rain in Wales

02:00

Northern Ireland Protocol: Sinn Fein 'not excluded' from Belfast meeting, says James Cleverly

00:58

Footballer Odell Beckham Jr calls passenger ‘fat’ and ‘ugly’ on flight

Sport

00:45

Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds

03:10

Dana White: UFC president says he has ‘no defence’ for slapping wife

01:10

‘The best team won’: Man City boss Guardiola speaks after 2-0 loss to Southampton

00:51

Nathan Jones ‘proud’ after Saints’ 2-0 win over Manchester City in league cup

More Sport

01:12

Arsenal reveal new Emirates ​Stadium artwork featuring Highbury tribute

02:22

Graham Potter labels Joao Felix ‘a quality player’ after Chelsea secure loan deal

00:25

WWE: Vince McMahon returns as executive chairman, daughter Stephanie resigns from board

01:00

Charlton manager Dean Holden ‘proud’ despite 3-0 Carabao Cup loss to Manchester United

Climate

00:56

Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano

00:47

‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees

00:31

Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather

01:21

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

More Climate

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

00:45

Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

Culture

01:15

Bad Bunny makes history as first Latino artist to headline Coachella

00:53

Maternal: Bend It Like Beckham’s Parminder Nagra stars as doctor in new ITV medical series

00:47

Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield FC footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’

01:13

Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics

More Culture

00:26

Kelly Clarkson covers Blink-182’s All the Small Things on her show

01:05

Jeff Beck: Kiss singer Gene Simmons pays tribute to legendary guitarist

00:50

Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist, dies aged 78 after contracting meningitis

00:51

Ke Huy Quan: Moment Indiana Jones child star who gave up acting for 20 years wins Golden Globe

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in