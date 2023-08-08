Why you should never meet your heroes

Journalist Lorraine Candy opens up about the time she met ‘Godmother of Punk’, Patti Smith, but it didn’t quite live up to her expectations.

“I’m completely in love with Patti Smith,” says Lorraine - counting her as one of the great loves of her life. “She’s all the things women can be and she’s completely unapologetic about that.”

However, when Lorraine met the legendary punk artist, she was so star-struck that she “froze” and couldn’t think of a single thing to say.

